Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 2
Bursaspor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Trabzonspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Saturday, October 18
Galatasaray 2 Fenerbahce 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 8 4 14
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 4 1 1 10 8 13
4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 6 2 3 1 10 9 9
7 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 5 0 6 2 8
8 Gaziantepspor 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
9 Genclerbirligi 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
10 Trabzonspor 6 1 4 1 5 6 7
11 Bursaspor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
12 Konyaspor 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
13 Eskisehirspor 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
14 Sivasspor 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
15 Rizespor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 6 1 1 4 6 8 4
17 Erciyesspor 5 0 3 2 5 7 3
18 Balikesirspor 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
Genclerbirligi v Erciyesspor (1600)
Rizespor v Balikesirspor (1700)