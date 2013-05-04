May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
Kayserispor 2 Trabzonspor 1
Orduspor 2 Bursaspor 4
Friday, May 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 31 19 8 4 59 31 65
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 31 17 7 7 52 33 58
-------------------------
3 Bursaspor 32 14 11 7 50 39 53
4 Besiktas 31 14 10 7 58 46 52
5 Kasimpasa 32 13 8 11 45 34 47
-------------------------
6 Kayserispor 32 13 7 12 44 44 46
-------------------------
7 Genclerbirligi 32 10 14 8 44 42 44
8 Trabzonspor 32 12 7 13 35 35 43
9 Eskisehirspor 31 10 12 9 44 37 42
10 Antalyaspor 31 12 5 14 44 46 41
11 Sivasspor 31 11 7 13 38 41 40
12 Gaziantepspor 31 10 9 12 37 47 39
13 Elazigspor 31 9 11 11 28 45 38
14 Karabukspor 31 10 7 14 37 47 37
15 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 9 9 13 30 40 36
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 8 9 14 37 44 33
R17 Orduspor 32 6 11 15 35 48 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 4 10 17 30 48 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Eskisehirspor v Besiktas (1300)
Antalyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Galatasaray v Sivasspor (1700)
Karabukspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Elazigspor (1700)