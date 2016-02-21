Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Galatasaray 2 Trabzonspor 1
Kayserispor 2 Gaziantepspor 2
Osmanlispor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Saturday, February 20
Antalyaspor 2 Rizespor 1
Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 0
Kasimpasa 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Friday, February 19
Konyaspor 2 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 20 15 3 2 48 20 48
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 22 10 7 5 46 30 37
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 10 7 5 27 20 37
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 22 10 7 5 25 26 37
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 10 6 6 32 23 36
7 Kasimpasa 22 9 7 6 28 22 34
8 Osmanlispor 22 8 5 9 33 24 29
9 Trabzonspor 21 8 3 10 28 31 27
10 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 34 40 27
11 Gaziantepspor 22 7 6 9 23 34 27
12 Bursaspor 22 8 2 12 26 36 26
13 Rizespor 22 6 7 9 30 32 25
14 Genclerbirligi 21 7 4 10 21 27 25
15 Kayserispor 22 5 8 9 19 23 23
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 22 3 8 11 22 35 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 4 5 13 25 41 17
18 Eskisehirspor 22 5 2 15 24 45 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 22
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1800)