April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 4 Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 26 19 3 4 59 27 60 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 27 13 11 3 47 22 50 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 27 14 8 5 45 25 50 4 Kasimpasa 28 10 10 8 44 34 40 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 27 12 4 11 46 46 40 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 26 10 9 7 36 29 39 7 Karabukspor 27 10 9 8 26 25 39 8 Eskisehirspor 27 10 7 10 28 26 37 9 Genclerbirligi 27 11 4 12 33 34 37 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 10 6 11 35 42 36 11 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36 12 Bursaspor 27 9 7 11 28 37 34 13 Konyaspor 27 9 5 13 35 37 32 14 Rizespor 27 7 9 11 33 38 30 15 Elazigspor 27 8 4 15 33 51 28 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 27 5 12 10 28 33 27 17 Erciyesspor 27 7 5 15 27 42 26 18 Kayserispor 27 6 7 14 22 43 25 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Akhisar Belediyespor v Eskisehirspor (1030) Antalyaspor v Konyaspor (1300) Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600) Rizespor v Karabukspor (1600) Sunday, April 6 Erciyesspor v Elazigspor (1030) Bursaspor v Sivasspor (1300) Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1600) Monday, April 7 Trabzonspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)