April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 4
Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 26 19 3 4 59 27 60
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 27 13 11 3 47 22 50
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 27 14 8 5 45 25 50
4 Kasimpasa 28 10 10 8 44 34 40
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 27 12 4 11 46 46 40
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 26 10 9 7 36 29 39
7 Karabukspor 27 10 9 8 26 25 39
8 Eskisehirspor 27 10 7 10 28 26 37
9 Genclerbirligi 27 11 4 12 33 34 37
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 10 6 11 35 42 36
11 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36
12 Bursaspor 27 9 7 11 28 37 34
13 Konyaspor 27 9 5 13 35 37 32
14 Rizespor 27 7 9 11 33 38 30
15 Elazigspor 27 8 4 15 33 51 28
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 27 5 12 10 28 33 27
17 Erciyesspor 27 7 5 15 27 42 26
18 Kayserispor 27 6 7 14 22 43 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Akhisar Belediyespor v Eskisehirspor (1030)
Antalyaspor v Konyaspor (1300)
Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600)
Rizespor v Karabukspor (1600)
Sunday, April 6
Erciyesspor v Elazigspor (1030)
Bursaspor v Sivasspor (1300)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, April 7
Trabzonspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)