Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Besiktas 2 Galatasaray 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Osmanlispor 2
Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 0
Friday, September 23
Antalyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 5 3 2 0 13 6 11
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
4 Osmanlispor 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
-------------------------
6 Alanyaspor 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
7 Genclerbirligi 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
8 Konyaspor 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
8 Kardemir Karabuekspor 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
10 Trabzonspor 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
11 Fenerbahce 4 1 1 2 8 6 4
12 Gaziantepspor 4 1 1 2 1 3 4
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
14 Rizespor 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
15 Adanaspor 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
17 Antalyaspor 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
18 Kasimpasa 4 0 1 3 3 11 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Kayserispor v Rizespor (1030)
Bursaspor v Kasimpasa (1300)
Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Genclerbirligi v Kardemir Karabukspor (1600)
Monday, September 26
Adanaspor v Alanyaspor (1700)