Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Erciyesspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Fenerbahce 5 Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 35 14 46 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 19 14 2 3 31 17 44 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 19 13 3 3 32 21 42 4 Bursaspor 19 9 6 4 39 24 33 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 8 8 3 25 12 32 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 19 7 9 3 34 30 30 7 Gaziantepspor 20 8 3 9 21 29 27 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 7 5 7 31 26 26 9 Kasimpasa 20 6 6 8 30 38 24 10 Konyaspor 19 6 5 8 18 26 23 11 Genclerbirligi 19 5 7 7 25 25 22 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 5 7 8 22 32 22 13 Sivasspor 19 5 5 9 21 28 20 14 Karabukspor 20 4 5 11 23 28 17 15 Eskisehirspor 19 3 8 8 24 30 17 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 20 3 8 9 23 29 17 17 Rizespor 19 4 5 10 20 28 17 18 Balikesirspor 19 3 4 12 20 37 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Rizespor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1100) Konyaspor v Sivasspor (1100) Besiktas v Bursaspor (1400) Trabzonspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700) Monday, February 16 Genclerbirligi v Eskisehirspor (1700) Galatasaray v Balikesirspor (1800)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.