Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 19
Galatasaray 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Kayserispor 1 Sivasspor 0
Sunday, August 18
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Elazigspor 1
Besiktas 2 Trabzonspor 0
Eskisehirspor 2 Bursaspor 0
Saturday, August 17
Rizespor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Karabukspor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Konyaspor 3 Fenerbahce 2
Friday, August 16
Antalyaspor 0 Erciyesspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Eskisehirspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Karabukspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Rizespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Kayserispor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Antalyaspor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Erciyesspor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Genclerbirligi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Elazigspor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Kasimpasa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Trabzonspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
16-18: Relegation