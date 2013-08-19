UPDATE 1-Soccer-Polish championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 4 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Ruch Chorzow 0 Cracovia Krakow 1 Arka Gdynia 1 Friday, March 3 Korona Kielce 2 Gornik Leczna 1 Zaglebie Lubin 1 Legia Warsaw 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lechia Gdansk 23 14 4 5 39 27 46 2 Legia Warsaw 24 1