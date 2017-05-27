May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 27 Konyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Fenerbahce 1 Trabzonspor 1 Kasimpasa 0 Antalyaspor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Adanaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 32 21 8 3 65 30 71 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 20 10 3 62 28 70 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 33 17 10 6 57 31 61 4 Galatasaray 32 18 4 10 60 37 58 ------------------------- 5 Antalyaspor 33 16 7 10 43 39 55 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 33 14 9 10 38 32 51 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 14 6 13 44 39 48 8 Kasimpasa 33 12 7 14 46 49 43 9 Konyaspor 33 11 10 12 39 43 43 10 Genclerbirligi 32 10 10 12 30 33 40 11 Alanyaspor 32 12 4 16 52 61 40 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 32 11 6 15 33 44 39 13 Osmanlispor 32 9 11 12 36 39 38 14 Kayserispor 32 10 7 15 45 55 37 15 Bursaspor 32 10 5 17 31 55 35 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 32 8 6 18 41 52 30 R17 Gaziantepspor 32 7 5 20 29 57 26 R18 Adanaspor 33 6 7 20 32 59 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 28 Bursaspor v Genclerbirligi (1300) Kardemir Karabukspor v Kayserispor (1300) Osmanlispor v Rizespor (1300) Gaziantepspor v Besiktas (1600) Monday, May 29 Alanyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)