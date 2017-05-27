May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Konyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 3
Fenerbahce 1 Trabzonspor 1
Kasimpasa 0 Antalyaspor 3
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Adanaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 32 21 8 3 65 30 71
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 20 10 3 62 28 70
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 33 17 10 6 57 31 61
4 Galatasaray 32 18 4 10 60 37 58
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 33 16 7 10 43 39 55
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 33 14 9 10 38 32 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 14 6 13 44 39 48
8 Kasimpasa 33 12 7 14 46 49 43
9 Konyaspor 33 11 10 12 39 43 43
10 Genclerbirligi 32 10 10 12 30 33 40
11 Alanyaspor 32 12 4 16 52 61 40
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 32 11 6 15 33 44 39
13 Osmanlispor 32 9 11 12 36 39 38
14 Kayserispor 32 10 7 15 45 55 37
15 Bursaspor 32 10 5 17 31 55 35
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 32 8 6 18 41 52 30
R17 Gaziantepspor 32 7 5 20 29 57 26
R18 Adanaspor 33 6 7 20 32 59 25
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 28
Bursaspor v Genclerbirligi (1300)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Kayserispor (1300)
Osmanlispor v Rizespor (1300)
Gaziantepspor v Besiktas (1600)
Monday, May 29
Alanyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)