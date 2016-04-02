April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Eskisehirspor 4 Galatasaray 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Konyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 26 20 3 3 57 24 63 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 27 14 8 5 32 27 50 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 11 8 7 39 30 41 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 26 10 9 7 53 40 39 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 26 11 6 9 42 29 39 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 9 7 32 30 39 8 Kasimpasa 26 10 7 9 31 30 37 9 Trabzonspor 27 11 3 13 32 37 36 10 Bursaspor 26 11 2 13 32 40 35 11 Genclerbirligi 27 9 5 13 28 34 32 12 Gaziantepspor 27 8 8 11 26 37 32 13 Antalyaspor 26 8 7 11 38 43 31 14 Rizespor 26 7 8 11 34 36 29 15 Kayserispor 26 5 9 12 19 27 24 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 27 6 4 17 32 55 22 17 Sivasspor 26 4 9 13 23 37 21 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 5 6 15 26 44 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 3 Istanbul Basaksehir v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1030) Sivasspor v Bursaspor (1030) Antalyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300) Fenerbahce v Osmanlispor (1600) Monday, April 4 Rizespor v Kayserispor (1600) Kasimpasa v Besiktas (1700)