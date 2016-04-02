April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Eskisehirspor 4 Galatasaray 3
Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Genclerbirligi 0 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 26 20 3 3 57 24 63
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 27 14 8 5 32 27 50
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 11 8 7 39 30 41
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 26 10 9 7 53 40 39
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 26 11 6 9 42 29 39
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 9 7 32 30 39
8 Kasimpasa 26 10 7 9 31 30 37
9 Trabzonspor 27 11 3 13 32 37 36
10 Bursaspor 26 11 2 13 32 40 35
11 Genclerbirligi 27 9 5 13 28 34 32
12 Gaziantepspor 27 8 8 11 26 37 32
13 Antalyaspor 26 8 7 11 38 43 31
14 Rizespor 26 7 8 11 34 36 29
15 Kayserispor 26 5 9 12 19 27 24
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 27 6 4 17 32 55 22
17 Sivasspor 26 4 9 13 23 37 21
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 5 6 15 26 44 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Istanbul Basaksehir v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1030)
Sivasspor v Bursaspor (1030)
Antalyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Osmanlispor (1600)
Monday, April 4
Rizespor v Kayserispor (1600)
Kasimpasa v Besiktas (1700)