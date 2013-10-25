Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 25
Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 1
Sivasspor 2 Erciyesspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 9 7 1 1 21 9 22
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
-------------------------
3 Sivasspor 9 5 1 3 16 12 16
4 Kasimpasa 8 5 0 3 16 11 15
-------------------------
5 Rizespor 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 8 4 2 2 6 6 14
7 Galatasaray 8 3 4 1 11 7 13
8 Eskisehirspor 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 4 1 3 10 7 13
10 Antalyaspor 8 3 3 2 8 6 12
11 Bursaspor 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
12 Konyaspor 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
13 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
14 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 11 17 8
15 Elazigspor 8 2 1 5 10 20 7
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 9 1 3 5 6 12 6
17 Kayserispor 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
18 Genclerbirligi 8 1 1 6 5 10 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 26
Karabukspor v Antalyaspor (1230)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Besiktas (1600)
Elazigspor v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Sunday, October 27
Eskisehirspor v Rizespor (1330)
Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1700)
Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, October 28
Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1800)