April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 26 Balikesirspor 1 Erciyesspor 1 Galatasaray 1 Gaziantepspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Saturday, April 25 Bursaspor 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Rizespor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Eskisehirspor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Friday, April 24 Sivasspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 28 19 4 5 52 34 61 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 28 18 6 4 47 21 60 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 27 18 4 5 47 25 58 4 Bursaspor 28 13 8 7 56 37 47 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 11 5 39 23 47 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 28 12 11 5 51 41 47 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 11 6 11 45 40 39 8 Konyaspor 28 10 8 10 26 34 38 9 Genclerbirligi 28 9 9 10 41 38 36 10 Gaziantepspor 28 10 5 13 25 37 35 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 8 9 11 36 43 33 12 Kasimpasa 28 8 8 12 44 57 32 13 Sivasspor 28 8 7 13 34 39 31 14 Eskisehirspor 28 7 10 11 33 42 31 15 Rizespor 28 7 7 14 34 47 28 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 27 5 6 16 31 44 21 17 Erciyesspor 28 4 9 15 31 49 21 18 Balikesirspor 28 4 8 16 34 55 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 27 Besiktas v Karabukspor (1700)