May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 29
Balikesirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Besiktas 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Erciyesspor 4 Karabukspor 3
Eskisehirspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Galatasaray 33 24 4 5 59 34 76
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 33 21 8 4 58 29 71
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 34 21 6 7 55 32 69
-------------------------
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 15 13 5 47 28 58
5 Trabzonspor 33 15 11 7 57 47 56
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 33 16 8 9 69 44 56
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 13 7 13 52 46 46
8 Konyaspor 33 12 9 12 30 39 45
9 Genclerbirligi 34 10 10 14 46 44 40
10 Gaziantepspor 34 11 7 16 31 48 40
11 Eskisehirspor 34 9 12 13 45 52 39
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 9 11 14 41 51 38
13 Kasimpasa 33 9 10 14 56 71 37
14 Rizespor 33 9 8 16 40 54 35
15 Sivasspor 33 9 8 16 42 49 35
-------------------------
R16 Karabukspor 34 7 7 20 44 64 28
R17 Erciyesspor 34 5 12 17 43 62 27
R18 Balikesirspor 34 6 9 19 48 69 27
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 30
Rizespor v Galatasaray (1000)
Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1300)
Bursaspor v Konyaspor (1600)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Istanbul Basaksehir (1600)
Sivasspor v Trabzonspor (1600)