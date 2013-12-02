Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 2
Konyaspor 2 Rizespor 1
Sunday, December 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Karabukspor 0
Kasimpasa 1 Galatasaray 1
Trabzonspor 3 Erciyesspor 1
Saturday, November 30
Fenerbahce 3 Besiktas 3
Genclerbirligi 1 Gaziantepspor 3
Kayserispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, November 29
Elazigspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Sivasspor 0 Antalyaspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 13 10 2 1 31 15 32
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 13 8 2 3 27 15 26
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 13 7 4 2 24 14 25
4 Galatasaray 13 6 5 2 20 14 23
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 13 7 2 4 18 13 23
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 13 7 1 5 23 18 22
7 Eskisehirspor 13 6 2 5 16 10 20
8 Bursaspor 13 5 3 5 14 16 18
9 Antalyaspor 13 4 5 4 15 13 17
10 Karabukspor 13 4 5 4 10 11 17
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 4 4 5 13 13 16
12 Konyaspor 13 5 1 7 15 20 16
13 Rizespor 13 4 3 6 16 19 15
14 Gaziantepspor 13 4 2 7 17 26 14
15 Genclerbirligi 13 4 1 8 13 17 13
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 13 3 3 7 9 18 12
17 Kayserispor 13 2 4 7 11 21 10
18 Elazigspor 13 2 1 10 13 32 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation