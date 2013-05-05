May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Antalyaspor 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 3
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Fenerbahce 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Besiktas 2
Galatasaray 4 Sivasspor 2
Karabukspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Elazigspor 2
Saturday, May 4
Kayserispor 2 Trabzonspor 1
Orduspor 2 Bursaspor 4
Friday, May 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Galatasaray 32 20 8 4 63 33 68
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 32 17 7 8 52 35 58
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 32 15 10 7 60 47 55
4 Bursaspor 32 14 11 7 50 39 53
5 Kasimpasa 32 13 8 11 45 34 47
-------------------------
6 Kayserispor 32 13 7 12 44 44 46
-------------------------
7 Genclerbirligi 32 10 14 8 44 42 44
8 Antalyaspor 32 13 5 14 48 49 44
9 Trabzonspor 32 12 7 13 35 35 43
10 Eskisehirspor 32 10 12 10 45 39 42
11 Gaziantepspor 32 11 9 12 39 47 42
12 Elazigspor 32 10 11 11 30 45 41
13 Sivasspor 32 11 7 14 40 45 40
14 Karabukspor 32 10 7 15 37 49 37
15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 32 9 9 14 39 44 36
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 9 9 14 33 44 36
R17 Orduspor 32 6 11 15 35 48 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 4 10 18 30 50 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation