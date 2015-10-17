Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Bursaspor 0 Antalyaspor 2 Galatasaray 4 Genclerbirligi 1 Konyaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 5 2 1 17 8 17 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 7 5 1 1 18 8 16 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 8 4 3 1 11 9 15 ------------------------- 4 Fenerbahce 7 4 2 1 12 8 14 ------------------------- 5 Antalyaspor 8 4 2 2 13 11 14 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 7 3 2 2 13 8 11 7 Kasimpasa 7 3 2 2 8 3 11 8 Rizespor 7 2 4 1 14 10 10 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 2 4 1 8 7 10 10 Trabzonspor 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 11 Gaziantepspor 8 3 1 4 6 12 10 12 Bursaspor 8 3 0 5 10 12 9 13 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 3 0 4 7 9 9 14 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 10 15 7 15 Sivasspor 7 0 6 1 9 11 6 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 4 8 5 17 Eskisehirspor 7 1 1 5 6 14 4 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 0 2 5 6 18 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Kasimpasa v Sivasspor (1030) Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1400) Akhisar Belediyespor v Eskisehirspor (1600) Besiktas v Rizespor (1700) Monday, October 19 Mersin Idmanyurdu v Trabzonspor (1700) Osmanlispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.