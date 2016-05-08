Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 1 Galatasaray 0 Besiktas 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Antalyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 6 Rizespor 0 Saturday, May 7 Gaziantepspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1 Osmanlispor 3 Bursaspor 3 Sivasspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 32 24 4 4 71 32 76 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 31 21 7 3 55 22 70 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 31 17 8 6 39 31 59 ------------------------- 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 13 11 7 49 34 50 5 Osmanlispor 32 13 10 9 50 33 49 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 11 13 8 41 38 46 7 Galatasaray 32 11 12 9 61 48 45 8 Kasimpasa 31 12 8 11 37 38 44 9 Genclerbirligi 32 12 6 14 38 39 42 10 Antalyaspor 32 11 9 12 46 50 42 11 Trabzonspor 32 12 4 16 40 46 40 12 Bursaspor 32 12 4 16 41 52 40 13 Rizespor 32 8 10 14 38 47 34 14 Kayserispor 32 7 12 13 24 34 33 15 Gaziantepspor 32 8 9 15 29 49 33 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 32 8 6 18 37 59 30 17 Sivasspor 32 6 11 15 31 45 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 5 6 21 29 59 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 9 Istanbul Basaksehir v Fenerbahce (1700) Konyaspor v Kasimpasa (1700)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0