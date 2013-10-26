Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Besiktas 3 Elazigspor 1 Genclerbirligi 2 Karabukspor 1 Antalyaspor 1 Friday, October 25 Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 1 Sivasspor 2 Erciyesspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 9 7 1 1 21 9 22 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 ------------------------- 3 Sivasspor 9 5 1 3 16 12 16 4 Kasimpasa 8 5 0 3 16 11 15 ------------------------- 5 Rizespor 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 4 2 3 13 10 14 7 Trabzonspor 8 4 2 2 6 6 14 8 Galatasaray 8 3 4 1 11 7 13 9 Eskisehirspor 8 4 1 3 10 6 13 10 Antalyaspor 9 3 4 2 9 7 13 11 Bursaspor 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 12 Konyaspor 8 3 1 4 9 13 10 13 Karabukspor 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 14 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 11 17 8 15 Genclerbirligi 9 2 1 6 7 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 9 2 1 6 11 22 7 17 Erciyesspor 9 1 3 5 6 12 6 18 Kayserispor 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Eskisehirspor v Rizespor (1330) Kayserispor v Galatasaray (1700) Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1700) Monday, October 28 Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1800)