Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Eskisehirspor 2 Antalyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 4 Elazigspor 0 Konyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Friday, September 20 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Karabukspor 0 Erciyesspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 4 4 0 0 11 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 5 4 0 1 15 7 12 ------------------------- 3 Rizespor 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 5 3 0 2 9 8 9 ------------------------- 6 Karabukspor 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 7 Eskisehirspor 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 8 Elazigspor 5 2 1 2 8 10 7 9 Galatasaray 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 10 Sivasspor 5 2 0 3 8 10 6 11 Konyaspor 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 12 Trabzonspor 4 2 0 2 3 6 6 13 Erciyesspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 14 Genclerbirligi 5 1 1 3 4 4 4 15 Kayserispor 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 ------------------------- 16 Bursaspor 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 17 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 18 Gaziantepspor 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Rizespor v Bursaspor (1400) Besiktas v Galatasaray (1600) Monday, September 23 Kayserispor v Trabzonspor (1700)