Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Besiktas 3 Bursaspor 2
Rizespor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 4
Konyaspor 0 Sivasspor 1
Trabzonspor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 2
Saturday, February 14
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Erciyesspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Fenerbahce 5
Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 15 2 3 34 19 47
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 35 14 46
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 13 3 3 32 21 42
4 Bursaspor 20 9 6 5 41 27 33
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 20 8 9 3 37 32 33
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 8 8 4 27 15 32
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 8 5 7 35 26 29
8 Gaziantepspor 20 8 3 9 21 29 27
9 Kasimpasa 20 6 6 8 30 38 24
10 Sivasspor 20 6 5 9 22 28 23
11 Konyaspor 20 6 5 9 18 27 23
12 Genclerbirligi 19 5 7 7 25 25 22
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 5 7 8 22 32 22
14 Karabukspor 20 4 5 11 23 28 17
15 Eskisehirspor 19 3 8 8 24 30 17
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 20 3 8 9 23 29 17
17 Rizespor 20 4 5 11 20 32 17
18 Balikesirspor 19 3 4 12 20 37 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 16
Genclerbirligi v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Galatasaray v Balikesirspor (1800)