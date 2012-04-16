April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Turkish championship playoff
results and standings on Monday
Besiktas 0 Galatasaray 2
Sunday
Fenerbahce 2 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 4 Bursaspor 0
Saturday
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 2 0 42
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 1 1 0 0 2 0 37
-------------------------
3 Trabzonspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 28
-------------------------
4 Besiktas 1 0 0 1 0 2 28
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League playoff
(Editing by Ed Osmond)