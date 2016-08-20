Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Besiktas 4 Alanyaspor 0
Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Friday, August 19
Adanaspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
3 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Konyaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Antalyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fenerbahce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gaziantepspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Genclerbirligi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kardemir Karabuekspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osmanlispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Kasimpasa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Genclerbirligi v Gaziantepspor (1630)
Kayserispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1630)
Antalyaspor v Osmanlispor (1845)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Fenerbahce (1845)
Monday, August 22
Galatasaray v Kardemir Karabukspor (1845)