Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Bursaspor 1 Kasimpasa 0
Fenerbahce 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Kayserispor 2 Rizespor 1
Saturday, September 24
Besiktas 2 Galatasaray 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Osmanlispor 2
Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 0
Friday, September 23
Antalyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
2 Bursaspor 5 4 0 1 7 4 12
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 5 3 2 0 13 6 11
4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 5 2 3 0 7 3 9
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
7 Fenerbahce 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
8 Alanyaspor 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
9 Konyaspor 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
11 Trabzonspor 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
12 Kayserispor 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
14 Gaziantepspor 5 1 1 3 2 5 4
15 Rizespor 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
17 Antalyaspor 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
18 Kasimpasa 5 0 1 4 3 12 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
Adanaspor v Alanyaspor (1700)