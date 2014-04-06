April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 6
Bursaspor 4 Sivasspor 3
Erciyesspor 3 Elazigspor 0
Galatasaray 1 Fenerbahce 0
Saturday, April 5
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Antalyaspor 1 Konyaspor 1
Besiktas 2 Kayserispor 1
Rizespor 0 Karabukspor 1
Friday, April 4
Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 27 19 3 5 59 28 60
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 28 14 11 3 48 22 53
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 28 15 8 5 47 26 53
4 Karabukspor 28 11 9 8 27 25 42
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 28 10 10 8 44 34 40
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 28 12 4 12 49 50 40
7 Trabzonspor 26 10 9 7 36 29 39
8 Eskisehirspor 28 10 8 10 28 26 38
9 Genclerbirligi 27 11 4 12 33 34 37
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 10 7 11 35 42 37
11 Bursaspor 28 10 7 11 32 40 37
12 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36
13 Konyaspor 28 9 6 13 36 38 33
14 Rizespor 28 7 9 12 33 39 30
15 Erciyesspor 28 8 5 15 30 42 29
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 28 5 13 10 29 34 28
17 Elazigspor 28 8 4 16 33 54 28
18 Kayserispor 28 6 7 15 23 45 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 7
Trabzonspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)