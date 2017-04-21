April 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 21
Konyaspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 16 8 3 51 22 56
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 27 14 8 5 50 26 50
4 Galatasaray 27 15 4 8 50 32 49
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43
7 Konyaspor 28 10 9 9 33 35 39
8 Kasimpasa 28 10 7 11 38 37 37
9 Genclerbirligi 27 9 9 9 26 27 36
10 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 28 10 5 13 30 37 35
12 Osmanlispor 27 8 10 9 35 32 34
13 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 6 13 21 38 30
15 Kayserispor 27 7 6 14 35 49 27
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 28 7 4 17 28 47 25
17 Rizespor 27 6 5 16 27 43 23
18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 22
Rizespor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030)
Alanyaspor v Osmanlispor (1300)
Antalyaspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Genclerbirligi v Kayserispor (1600)
Sunday, April 23
Akhisar Belediyespor v Bursaspor (1030)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, April 24
Besiktas v Adanaspor (1700)