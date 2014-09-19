Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 19 Eskisehirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 2 Gaziantepspor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 2 Genclerbirligi 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 8 Konyaspor 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 9 Bursaspor 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 Kasimpasa 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 11 Rizespor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Erciyesspor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 Trabzonspor 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 15 Sivasspor 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 18 Balikesirspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 20 Erciyesspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400) Balikesirspor v Galatasaray (1700) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Rizespor (1700) Sunday, September 21 Kasimpasa v Karabukspor (1130) Sivasspor v Konyaspor (1400) Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1700) Monday, September 22 Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1600) Bursaspor v Besiktas (1830)