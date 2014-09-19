Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 19
Eskisehirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
2 Gaziantepspor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
2 Genclerbirligi 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
6 Besiktas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Eskisehirspor 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
8 Konyaspor 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 Bursaspor 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 Kasimpasa 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
11 Rizespor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
11 Erciyesspor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
13 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 Trabzonspor 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
15 Sivasspor 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
18 Balikesirspor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 20
Erciyesspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400)
Balikesirspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Rizespor (1700)
Sunday, September 21
Kasimpasa v Karabukspor (1130)
Sivasspor v Konyaspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Monday, September 22
Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1600)
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1830)