Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 16 Eskisehirspor 1 Konyaspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fenerbahce 34 23 5 6 74 33 74 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 33 17 11 5 57 31 62 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 33 17 10 6 52 32 61 ------------------------- 4 Sivasspor 33 16 5 12 60 54 53 5 Trabzonspor 33 13 11 9 51 41 50 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 33 12 12 9 53 38 48 7 Karabukspor 33 12 11 10 32 34 47 8 Genclerbirligi 33 13 5 15 38 42 44 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 12 8 13 43 52 44 10 Bursaspor 33 11 10 12 37 45 43 11 Konyaspor 34 11 9 14 48 45 42 12 Eskisehirspor 34 10 12 12 33 35 42 13 Rizespor 33 9 12 12 40 42 39 14 Erciyesspor 33 10 7 16 33 48 37 15 Gaziantepspor 33 10 7 16 37 55 37 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 33 10 4 19 37 59 34 R17 Antalyaspor 33 6 13 14 34 45 31 R18 Kayserispor 34 7 8 19 30 58 29 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Rizespor v Elazigspor (1030) Bursaspor v Gaziantepspor (1300) Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1600) Galatasaray v Erciyesspor (1600) Sunday, May 18 Akhisar Belediyespor v Kasimpasa (1600) Antalyaspor v Trabzonspor (1600) Karabukspor v Sivasspor (1600)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings