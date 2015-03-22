Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Fenerbahce 1 Besiktas 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Saturday, March 21 Erciyesspor 0 Rizespor 3 Kasimpasa 2 Galatasaray 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Gaziantepspor 1 Sivasspor 4 Bursaspor 1 Friday, March 20 Balikesirspor 4 Eskisehirspor 1 Karabukspor 0 Konyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 25 17 4 4 46 30 55 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 25 17 3 5 42 24 54 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 25 16 5 4 40 19 53 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 11 10 4 35 18 43 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 25 11 10 4 48 38 43 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 25 11 8 6 49 35 41 7 Gaziantepspor 25 10 4 11 24 32 34 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 9 5 11 39 37 32 9 Genclerbirligi 25 8 8 9 34 33 32 10 Konyaspor 25 8 7 10 22 32 31 11 Kasimpasa 25 7 8 10 38 46 29 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 7 8 10 31 40 29 13 Rizespor 25 7 7 11 31 36 28 14 Sivasspor 25 7 6 12 29 35 27 15 Eskisehirspor 25 6 9 10 30 38 27 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 25 4 8 13 30 44 20 17 Karabukspor 25 4 6 15 27 39 18 18 Balikesirspor 25 4 6 15 31 50 18 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.