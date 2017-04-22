April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Alanyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 1
Antalyaspor 0 Trabzonspor 3
Rizespor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Genclerbirligi 2 Kayserispor 1
Friday, April 21
Konyaspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 16 9 3 54 25 57
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 27 14 8 5 50 26 50
4 Galatasaray 27 15 4 8 50 32 49
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 28 14 5 9 34 27 47
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 28 12 7 9 32 35 43
7 Genclerbirligi 28 10 9 9 28 28 39
8 Konyaspor 28 10 9 9 33 35 39
9 Osmanlispor 28 9 10 9 36 32 37
10 Kasimpasa 28 10 7 11 38 37 37
11 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 28 10 5 13 30 37 35
13 Alanyaspor 28 10 4 14 45 51 34
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 6 13 21 38 30
15 Kayserispor 28 7 6 15 36 51 27
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 28 7 4 17 28 47 25
17 Rizespor 28 6 6 16 30 46 24
18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Akhisar Belediyespor v Bursaspor (1030)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, April 24
Besiktas v Adanaspor (1700)