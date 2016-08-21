Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Antalyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Fenerbahce 0 Saturday, August 20 Besiktas 4 Alanyaspor 1 Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Kasimpasa 0 Friday, August 19 Adanaspor 1 Bursaspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Genclerbirligi 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Konyaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Antalyaspor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kardemir Karabuekspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Adanaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Kasimpasa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Galatasaray v Kardemir Karabukspor (1845)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)