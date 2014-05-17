Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Besiktas 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Bursaspor 3 Gaziantepspor 1 Rizespor 3 Elazigspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Erciyesspor 1 Friday, May 16 Eskisehirspor 1 Konyaspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fenerbahce 34 23 5 6 74 33 74 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 34 18 11 5 59 32 65 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 34 17 11 6 53 33 62 ------------------------- 4 Sivasspor 33 16 5 12 60 54 53 5 Trabzonspor 33 13 11 9 51 41 50 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 33 12 12 9 53 38 48 7 Karabukspor 33 12 11 10 32 34 47 8 Bursaspor 34 12 10 12 40 46 46 9 Genclerbirligi 34 13 6 15 39 43 45 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 12 8 13 43 52 44 11 Konyaspor 34 11 9 14 48 45 42 12 Eskisehirspor 34 10 12 12 33 35 42 13 Rizespor 34 10 12 12 43 43 42 14 Erciyesspor 34 10 7 17 34 50 37 15 Gaziantepspor 34 10 7 17 38 58 37 ------------------------- R16 Elazigspor 34 10 4 20 38 62 34 R17 Antalyaspor 33 6 13 14 34 45 31 R18 Kayserispor 34 7 8 19 30 58 29 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 Akhisar Belediyespor v Kasimpasa (1600) Antalyaspor v Trabzonspor (1600) Karabukspor v Sivasspor (1600)
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.