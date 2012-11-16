Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 Galatasaray 1 Karabukspor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 27 17 22 ------------------------- 2 Antalyaspor 11 7 1 3 20 13 22 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 11 5 4 2 15 10 19 4 Eskisehirspor 11 5 2 4 21 14 17 5 Genclerbirligi 11 4 5 2 20 14 17 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 11 5 2 4 17 12 17 ------------------------- 7 Orduspor 11 4 5 2 15 12 17 8 Besiktas 11 4 4 3 22 16 16 9 Trabzonspor 11 4 4 3 11 8 16 10 Sivasspor 11 4 3 4 12 14 15 11 Karabukspor 12 4 3 5 16 22 15 12 Bursaspor 11 3 5 3 17 15 14 13 Kayserispor 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 11 3 2 6 10 14 11 15 Gaziantepspor 11 3 2 6 10 18 11 ------------------------- 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 2 4 5 7 17 10 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 1 6 4 13 18 9 18 Elazigspor 11 1 5 5 7 22 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Elazigspor (1200) Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1700) Genclerbirligi v Sivasspor (1700) Sunday, November 18 Akhisar Belediyespor v Kasimpasa (1400) Kayserispor v Gaziantepspor (1400) Antalyaspor v Besiktas (1700) Bursaspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700) Monday, November 19 Orduspor v Trabzonspor (1800)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.