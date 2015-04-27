April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 27
Besiktas 2 Karabukspor 1
Sunday, April 26
Balikesirspor 1 Erciyesspor 1
Galatasaray 1 Gaziantepspor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 1
Konyaspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Saturday, April 25
Bursaspor 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Rizespor 1 Kasimpasa 3
Eskisehirspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Friday, April 24
Sivasspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 28 19 4 5 49 26 61
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 28 19 4 5 52 34 61
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 28 18 6 4 47 21 60
4 Bursaspor 28 13 8 7 56 37 47
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 11 5 39 23 47
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 28 12 11 5 51 41 47
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 11 6 11 45 40 39
8 Konyaspor 28 10 8 10 26 34 38
9 Genclerbirligi 28 9 9 10 41 38 36
10 Gaziantepspor 28 10 5 13 25 37 35
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 8 9 11 36 43 33
12 Kasimpasa 28 8 8 12 44 57 32
13 Sivasspor 28 8 7 13 34 39 31
14 Eskisehirspor 28 7 10 11 33 42 31
15 Rizespor 28 7 7 14 34 47 28
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 28 5 6 17 32 46 21
17 Erciyesspor 28 4 9 15 31 49 21
18 Balikesirspor 28 4 8 16 34 55 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation