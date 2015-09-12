Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Antalyaspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Bursaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 2
Galatasaray 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Antalyaspor 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
2 Fenerbahce 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 Trabzonspor 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
4 Besiktas 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
5 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
7 Galatasaray 4 1 2 1 8 6 5
8 Rizespor 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
9 Kayserispor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 Osmanlispor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
11 Eskisehirspor 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
12 Gaziantepspor 4 1 1 2 1 7 4
13 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
14 Bursaspor 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
15 Genclerbirligi 4 1 0 3 6 9 3
16 Sivasspor 3 0 2 1 5 7 2
17 Konyaspor 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Besiktas v Istanbul Basaksehir (1400)
Rizespor v Sivasspor (1400)
Osmanlispor v Konyaspor (1715)
Kasimpasa v Fenerbahce (1800)
Monday, September 14
Kayserispor v Trabzonspor (1800)