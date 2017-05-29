Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 29 Alanyaspor 2 Galatasaray 3 Sunday, May 28 Bursaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 4 Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Kayserispor 2 Osmanlispor 1 Rizespor 2 Saturday, May 27 Konyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Fenerbahce 1 Trabzonspor 1 Kasimpasa 0 Antalyaspor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Adanaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Besiktas 33 22 8 3 69 30 74 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 20 10 3 62 28 70 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 33 17 10 6 57 31 61 4 Galatasaray 33 19 4 10 63 39 61 ------------------------- 5 Antalyaspor 33 16 7 10 43 39 55 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 33 14 9 10 38 32 51 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 14 6 13 44 39 48 8 Genclerbirligi 33 11 10 12 32 34 43 9 Kasimpasa 33 12 7 14 46 49 43 10 Konyaspor 33 11 10 12 39 43 43 11 Alanyaspor 33 12 4 17 54 64 40 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 33 11 7 15 35 46 40 13 Osmanlispor 33 9 11 13 37 41 38 14 Kayserispor 33 10 8 15 47 57 38 15 Bursaspor 33 10 5 18 32 57 35 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 33 9 6 18 43 53 33 R17 Gaziantepspor 33 7 5 21 29 61 26 R18 Adanaspor 33 6 7 20 32 59 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
