Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Kasimpasa 2 Alanyaspor 1
Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Sunday, October 30
Fenerbahce 5 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Rizespor 2
Saturday, October 29
Adanaspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Bursaspor 2 Konyaspor 0
Gaziantepspor 3 Osmanlispor 1
Friday, October 28
Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 9 7 2 0 22 5 23
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 9 6 3 0 19 7 21
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 9 6 2 1 14 6 20
4 Bursaspor 9 6 1 2 13 7 19
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 9 4 3 2 18 9 15
-------------------------
6 Kardemir Karabuekspor 9 4 0 5 13 16 12
7 Genclerbirligi 9 2 5 2 9 7 11
8 Osmanlispor 9 2 5 2 10 10 11
9 Gaziantepspor 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
10 Kasimpasa 9 3 2 4 10 15 11
11 Trabzonspor 9 3 2 4 6 12 11
12 Konyaspor 9 2 4 3 9 10 10
13 Rizespor 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 2 3 4 5 11 9
15 Kayserispor 9 2 2 5 10 16 8
-------------------------
16 Alanyaspor 9 2 2 5 10 18 8
17 Antalyaspor 9 1 3 5 7 15 6
18 Adanaspor 9 1 2 6 6 11 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation