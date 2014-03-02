March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 2
Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1
Kayserispor 0 Erciyesspor 4
Konyaspor 0 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 1 Elazigspor 3
Saturday, March 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 0
Karabukspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Friday, February 28
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Bursaspor 1
Besiktas 0 Antalyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 23 16 3 4 51 26 51
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 23 12 9 2 41 20 45
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 23 12 7 4 39 22 43
4 Sivasspor 23 11 3 9 41 37 36
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 10 5 8 32 30 35
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 38 30 34
7 Trabzonspor 23 9 7 7 32 29 34
8 Karabukspor 23 9 7 7 25 24 34
9 Eskisehirspor 23 9 6 8 27 24 33
10 Bursaspor 23 8 7 8 26 30 31
11 Gaziantepspor 23 8 5 10 27 39 29
12 Konyaspor 23 8 4 11 33 34 28
13 Elazigspor 23 8 2 13 32 47 26
14 Antalyaspor 23 5 10 8 26 28 25
15 Genclerbirligi 23 7 4 12 25 31 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 23 5 7 11 26 33 22
17 Erciyesspor 23 6 4 13 24 36 22
18 Kayserispor 23 3 7 13 15 40 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation