May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 9 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Fenerbahce 1 Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 0 Sunday, May 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 1 Galatasaray 0 Besiktas 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Antalyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 6 Rizespor 0 Saturday, May 7 Gaziantepspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1 Osmanlispor 3 Bursaspor 3 Sivasspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 32 24 4 4 71 32 76 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 24 70 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 32 18 8 6 41 31 62 ------------------------- 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 14 11 7 51 35 53 5 Osmanlispor 32 13 10 9 50 33 49 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 11 13 8 41 38 46 7 Galatasaray 32 11 12 9 61 48 45 8 Kasimpasa 32 12 8 12 37 40 44 9 Genclerbirligi 32 12 6 14 38 39 42 10 Antalyaspor 32 11 9 12 46 50 42 11 Trabzonspor 32 12 4 16 40 46 40 12 Bursaspor 32 12 4 16 41 52 40 13 Rizespor 32 8 10 14 38 47 34 14 Kayserispor 32 7 12 13 24 34 33 15 Gaziantepspor 32 8 9 15 29 49 33 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 32 8 6 18 37 59 30 17 Sivasspor 32 6 11 15 31 45 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 5 6 21 29 59 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation