May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 9
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Fenerbahce 1
Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Sunday, May 8
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kayserispor 1
Galatasaray 0 Besiktas 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Antalyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 6 Rizespor 0
Saturday, May 7
Gaziantepspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Osmanlispor 3 Bursaspor 3
Sivasspor 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 32 24 4 4 71 32 76
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 24 70
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 32 18 8 6 41 31 62
-------------------------
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 14 11 7 51 35 53
5 Osmanlispor 32 13 10 9 50 33 49
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 11 13 8 41 38 46
7 Galatasaray 32 11 12 9 61 48 45
8 Kasimpasa 32 12 8 12 37 40 44
9 Genclerbirligi 32 12 6 14 38 39 42
10 Antalyaspor 32 11 9 12 46 50 42
11 Trabzonspor 32 12 4 16 40 46 40
12 Bursaspor 32 12 4 16 41 52 40
13 Rizespor 32 8 10 14 38 47 34
14 Kayserispor 32 7 12 13 24 34 33
15 Gaziantepspor 32 8 9 15 29 49 33
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 32 8 6 18 37 59 30
17 Sivasspor 32 6 11 15 31 45 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 5 6 21 29 59 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation