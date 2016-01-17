Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
Antalyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2
Besiktas 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 aband.7'
Bursaspor 4 Trabzonspor 2
Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 3
Saturday, January 16
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Konyaspor 2
Galatasaray 3 Sivasspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 17 12 4 1 27 13 40
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 18 9 6 3 41 24 33
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 10 2 6 26 17 32
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 24 16 30
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 8 5 5 24 19 29
7 Konyaspor 18 8 5 5 21 24 29
8 Gaziantepspor 18 7 5 6 19 24 26
9 Rizespor 18 6 6 6 26 25 24
10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24
11 Kayserispor 18 5 7 6 16 17 22
12 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 26 33 21
13 Bursaspor 18 7 0 11 20 29 21
14 Osmanlispor 18 5 4 9 22 20 19
15 Genclerbirligi 18 4 4 10 17 27 16
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 18 2 8 8 18 26 14
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 2 4 11 21 36 10
18 Eskisehirspor 17 3 1 13 17 36 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 17
Besiktas v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1800) aband.7'
Monday, January 18
Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1700)