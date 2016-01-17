Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 Antalyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Besiktas 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 aband.7' Bursaspor 4 Trabzonspor 2 Rizespor 2 Genclerbirligi 3 Saturday, January 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Konyaspor 2 Galatasaray 3 Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Gaziantepspor 2 Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 17 12 4 1 27 13 40 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 18 9 6 3 41 24 33 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 10 2 6 26 17 32 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 24 16 30 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 8 5 5 24 19 29 7 Konyaspor 18 8 5 5 21 24 29 8 Gaziantepspor 18 7 5 6 19 24 26 9 Rizespor 18 6 6 6 26 25 24 10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24 11 Kayserispor 18 5 7 6 16 17 22 12 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 26 33 21 13 Bursaspor 18 7 0 11 20 29 21 14 Osmanlispor 18 5 4 9 22 20 19 15 Genclerbirligi 18 4 4 10 17 27 16 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 18 2 8 8 18 26 14 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 2 4 11 21 36 10 18 Eskisehirspor 17 3 1 13 17 36 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 Besiktas v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1800) aband.7' Monday, January 18 Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1700)