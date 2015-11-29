Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Besiktas 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 2
Kasimpasa 2 Galatasaray 2
Saturday, November 28
Eskisehirspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Sivasspor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2
Friday, November 27
Antalyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 1
Bursaspor 1 Kayserispor 2
Rizespor 0 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 13 9 2 2 30 14 29
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 12 8 3 1 19 10 27
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 7 4 2 19 11 25
4 Galatasaray 13 6 5 2 30 18 23
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 13 7 2 4 19 12 23
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 13 5 5 3 17 11 20
7 Konyaspor 13 5 5 3 14 16 20
8 Rizespor 13 4 6 3 19 16 18
9 Trabzonspor 12 5 2 5 15 15 17
10 Antalyaspor 13 4 5 4 20 23 17
11 Osmanlispor 13 4 3 6 16 15 15
12 Bursaspor 13 5 0 8 14 18 15
13 Gaziantepspor 13 4 3 6 11 20 15
14 Kayserispor 13 3 5 5 10 12 14
15 Genclerbirligi 13 3 4 6 14 19 13
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 13 1 7 5 15 20 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 13 1 4 8 14 29 7
18 Eskisehirspor 13 2 1 10 12 29 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 30
Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor (1800)