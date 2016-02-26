Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, February 26 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kayserispor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 21 16 3 2 49 20 51 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50 ------------------------- 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39 4 Galatasaray 22 10 7 5 46 30 37 ------------------------- 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 10 7 5 27 20 37 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 22 10 7 5 25 26 37 7 Kasimpasa 22 9 7 6 28 22 34 8 Osmanlispor 22 8 5 9 33 24 29 9 Trabzonspor 21 8 3 10 28 31 27 10 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 34 40 27 11 Gaziantepspor 22 7 6 9 23 34 27 12 Bursaspor 22 8 2 12 26 36 26 13 Rizespor 22 6 7 9 30 32 25 14 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 21 28 25 15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 22 3 8 11 22 35 17 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 4 5 13 25 41 17 18 Eskisehirspor 22 5 2 15 24 45 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 27 Rizespor v Kasimpasa (1130) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Konyaspor (1130) Eskisehirspor v Bursaspor (1400) Trabzonspor v Osmanlispor (1700) Sunday, February 28 Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1130) Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400) Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, February 29 Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1800)