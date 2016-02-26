Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 26
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kayserispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 16 3 2 49 20 51
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50
-------------------------
3 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39
4 Galatasaray 22 10 7 5 46 30 37
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 10 7 5 27 20 37
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 22 10 7 5 25 26 37
7 Kasimpasa 22 9 7 6 28 22 34
8 Osmanlispor 22 8 5 9 33 24 29
9 Trabzonspor 21 8 3 10 28 31 27
10 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 34 40 27
11 Gaziantepspor 22 7 6 9 23 34 27
12 Bursaspor 22 8 2 12 26 36 26
13 Rizespor 22 6 7 9 30 32 25
14 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 21 28 25
15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 22 3 8 11 22 35 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 4 5 13 25 41 17
18 Eskisehirspor 22 5 2 15 24 45 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 27
Rizespor v Kasimpasa (1130)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Konyaspor (1130)
Eskisehirspor v Bursaspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Osmanlispor (1700)
Sunday, February 28
Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1130)
Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400)
Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, February 29
Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1800)