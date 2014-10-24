Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 24
Karabukspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 8 4 14
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 4 1 2 11 10 13
4 Kasimpasa 7 3 3 1 12 9 12
-------------------------
5 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
-------------------------
6 Fenerbahce 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
7 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 5 0 6 2 8
8 Genclerbirligi 6 2 2 2 7 5 8
9 Gaziantepspor 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
10 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
11 Trabzonspor 6 1 4 1 5 6 7
12 Bursaspor 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
13 Rizespor 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
13 Eskisehirspor 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
15 Konyaspor 7 1 3 3 5 7 6
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
17 Erciyesspor 6 0 4 2 5 7 4
18 Balikesirspor 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Sivasspor v Rizespor (1300)
Balikesirspor v Bursaspor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Sunday, October 26
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Trabzonspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, October 27
Erciyesspor v Besiktas (1800)