April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 7 Trabzonspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0 Sunday, April 6 Bursaspor 4 Sivasspor 3 Erciyesspor 3 Elazigspor 0 Galatasaray 1 Fenerbahce 0 Saturday, April 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Antalyaspor 1 Konyaspor 1 Besiktas 2 Kayserispor 1 Rizespor 0 Karabukspor 1 Friday, April 4 Gaziantepspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 27 19 3 5 59 28 60 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 28 14 11 3 48 22 53 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 28 15 8 5 47 26 53 4 Trabzonspor 27 11 9 7 39 29 42 ------------------------- 5 Karabukspor 28 11 9 8 27 25 42 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 28 10 10 8 44 34 40 7 Sivasspor 28 12 4 12 49 50 40 8 Eskisehirspor 28 10 8 10 28 26 38 9 Genclerbirligi 28 11 4 13 33 37 37 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 10 7 11 35 42 37 11 Bursaspor 28 10 7 11 32 40 37 12 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36 13 Konyaspor 28 9 6 13 36 38 33 14 Rizespor 28 7 9 12 33 39 30 15 Erciyesspor 28 8 5 15 30 42 29 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 28 5 13 10 29 34 28 17 Elazigspor 28 8 4 16 33 54 28 18 Kayserispor 28 6 7 15 23 45 25 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation