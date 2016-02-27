Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 27 Rizespor 2 Kasimpasa 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Bursaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Konyaspor 2 Trabzonspor 1 Osmanlispor 2 Friday, February 26 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kayserispor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 21 16 3 2 49 20 51 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 23 11 7 5 27 26 40 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 22 10 7 5 46 30 37 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 10 7 5 27 20 37 7 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 28 24 34 8 Osmanlispor 23 9 5 9 35 25 32 9 Bursaspor 23 9 2 12 27 36 29 10 Rizespor 23 7 7 9 32 32 28 11 Trabzonspor 22 8 3 11 29 33 27 12 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 34 40 27 13 Gaziantepspor 22 7 6 9 23 34 27 14 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 21 28 25 15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 22 3 8 11 22 35 17 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 5 14 25 43 17 18 Eskisehirspor 23 5 2 16 24 46 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 28 Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1130) Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400) Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, February 29 Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1800)