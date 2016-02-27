Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 27
Rizespor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Eskisehirspor 0 Bursaspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Konyaspor 2
Trabzonspor 1 Osmanlispor 2
Friday, February 26
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kayserispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 16 3 2 49 20 51
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 23 11 7 5 27 26 40
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 22 10 7 5 46 30 37
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 10 7 5 27 20 37
7 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 28 24 34
8 Osmanlispor 23 9 5 9 35 25 32
9 Bursaspor 23 9 2 12 27 36 29
10 Rizespor 23 7 7 9 32 32 28
11 Trabzonspor 22 8 3 11 29 33 27
12 Antalyaspor 22 7 6 9 34 40 27
13 Gaziantepspor 22 7 6 9 23 34 27
14 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 21 28 25
15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 22 3 8 11 22 35 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 5 14 25 43 17
18 Eskisehirspor 23 5 2 16 24 46 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 28
Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1130)
Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1400)
Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, February 29
Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1800)