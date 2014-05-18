May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 18
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kasimpasa 3
Antalyaspor 0 Trabzonspor 2
Karabukspor 1 Sivasspor 0
Saturday, May 17
Besiktas 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Bursaspor 3 Gaziantepspor 1
Rizespor 3 Elazigspor 1
Galatasaray 2 Erciyesspor 1
Friday, May 16
Eskisehirspor 1 Konyaspor 1
Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Fenerbahce 34 23 5 6 74 33 74
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 34 18 11 5 59 32 65
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 34 17 11 6 53 33 62
-------------------------
4 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 53 41 53
5 Sivasspor 34 16 5 13 60 55 53
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 34 13 12 9 56 39 51
7 Karabukspor 34 13 11 10 33 34 50
8 Bursaspor 34 12 10 12 40 46 46
9 Genclerbirligi 34 13 6 15 39 43 45
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 12 8 14 44 55 44
11 Konyaspor 34 11 9 14 48 45 42
12 Eskisehirspor 34 10 12 12 33 35 42
13 Rizespor 34 10 12 12 43 43 42
14 Erciyesspor 34 10 7 17 34 50 37
15 Gaziantepspor 34 10 7 17 38 58 37
-------------------------
R16 Elazigspor 34 10 4 20 38 62 34
R17 Antalyaspor 34 6 13 15 34 47 31
R18 Kayserispor 34 7 8 19 30 58 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
16-18: Relegation