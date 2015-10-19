Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Trabzonspor 2
Osmanlispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Sunday, October 18
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Besiktas 1 Rizespor 0
Kasimpasa 2 Sivasspor 1
Kayserispor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, October 17
Bursaspor 0 Antalyaspor 2
Galatasaray 4 Genclerbirligi 1
Konyaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 8 6 1 1 19 8 19
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 8 5 2 1 17 8 17
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 8 5 2 1 13 8 17
-------------------------
4 Konyaspor 8 4 3 1 11 9 15
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 8 4 2 2 10 4 14
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 8 4 2 2 13 11 14
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 3 4 1 9 7 13
8 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 4 0 4 10 9 12
9 Osmanlispor 8 3 2 3 13 11 11
10 Rizespor 8 2 4 2 14 11 10
11 Trabzonspor 8 3 1 4 10 12 10
12 Gaziantepspor 8 3 1 4 6 12 10
13 Bursaspor 8 3 0 5 10 12 9
14 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 10 15 7
15 Sivasspor 8 0 6 2 10 13 6
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 8 1 2 5 4 9 5
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 8 1 2 5 9 20 5
18 Eskisehirspor 8 1 1 6 6 15 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation