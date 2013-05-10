May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 10
Gaziantepspor 1 Elazigspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Galatasaray 32 20 8 4 63 33 68
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 32 17 7 8 52 35 58
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 32 15 10 7 60 47 55
4 Bursaspor 32 14 11 7 50 39 53
5 Kayserispor 33 14 7 12 46 45 49
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 33 13 8 12 46 36 47
-------------------------
7 Genclerbirligi 32 10 14 8 44 42 44
8 Antalyaspor 32 13 5 14 48 49 44
9 Trabzonspor 32 12 7 13 35 35 43
10 Gaziantepspor 33 11 10 12 40 48 43
11 Eskisehirspor 32 10 12 10 45 39 42
12 Elazigspor 33 10 12 11 31 46 42
13 Sivasspor 32 11 7 14 40 45 40
14 Karabukspor 32 10 7 15 37 49 37
15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 32 9 9 14 39 44 36
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 9 9 14 33 44 36
R17 Orduspor 32 6 11 15 35 48 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 4 10 18 30 50 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 11
Antalyaspor v Orduspor (1700)
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Sunday, May 12
Fenerbahce v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, May 13
Akhisar Belediyespor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700)
Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1700)
Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1700)
Trabzonspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)