May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 10 Gaziantepspor 1 Elazigspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Kayserispor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Galatasaray 32 20 8 4 63 33 68 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 32 17 7 8 52 35 58 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 32 15 10 7 60 47 55 4 Bursaspor 32 14 11 7 50 39 53 5 Kayserispor 33 14 7 12 46 45 49 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 33 13 8 12 46 36 47 ------------------------- 7 Genclerbirligi 32 10 14 8 44 42 44 8 Antalyaspor 32 13 5 14 48 49 44 9 Trabzonspor 32 12 7 13 35 35 43 10 Gaziantepspor 33 11 10 12 40 48 43 11 Eskisehirspor 32 10 12 10 45 39 42 12 Elazigspor 33 10 12 11 31 46 42 13 Sivasspor 32 11 7 14 40 45 40 14 Karabukspor 32 10 7 15 37 49 37 15 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 32 9 9 14 39 44 36 ------------------------- 16 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 9 9 14 33 44 36 R17 Orduspor 32 6 11 15 35 48 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 4 10 18 30 50 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 Antalyaspor v Orduspor (1700) Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1700) Sunday, May 12 Fenerbahce v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, May 13 Akhisar Belediyespor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1700) Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1700) Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1700) Trabzonspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)