April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Akhisar Belediyespor 5 Bursaspor 1
Galatasaray 0 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, April 22
Alanyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 1
Antalyaspor 0 Trabzonspor 3
Rizespor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Genclerbirligi 2 Kayserispor 1
Friday, April 21
Konyaspor 1 Gaziantepspor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 16 9 3 54 25 57
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 28 15 8 5 51 26 53
4 Galatasaray 28 15 4 9 50 33 49
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 28 14 5 9 34 27 47
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 28 12 7 9 32 35 43
7 Genclerbirligi 28 10 9 9 28 28 39
8 Konyaspor 28 10 9 9 33 35 39
9 Osmanlispor 28 9 10 9 36 32 37
10 Kasimpasa 28 10 7 11 38 37 37
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 28 10 5 13 30 37 35
12 Bursaspor 28 10 5 13 30 40 35
13 Alanyaspor 28 10 4 14 45 51 34
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 9 6 13 26 39 33
15 Kayserispor 28 7 6 15 36 51 27
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 28 7 4 17 28 47 25
17 Rizespor 28 6 6 16 30 46 24
18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 24
Besiktas v Adanaspor (1700)