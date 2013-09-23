Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 23
Kayserispor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sunday, September 22
Besiktas 1 Galatasaray 2 aband.93'
Rizespor 2 Bursaspor 1
Saturday, September 21
Eskisehirspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Fenerbahce 4 Elazigspor 0
Konyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 2
Friday, September 20
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Karabukspor 0 Erciyesspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 4 4 0 0 11 2 12
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 5 4 0 1 15 7 12
-------------------------
3 Rizespor 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 5 3 0 2 9 8 9
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 5 3 0 2 4 6 9
7 Karabukspor 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
8 Eskisehirspor 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
9 Elazigspor 5 2 1 2 8 10 7
10 Galatasaray 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
11 Sivasspor 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
12 Konyaspor 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
13 Erciyesspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
14 Genclerbirligi 5 1 1 3 4 4 4
15 Kayserispor 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor 5 1 1 3 4 9 4
17 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
18 Gaziantepspor 5 0 1 4 3 11 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 22
Besiktas v Galatasaray (1600) aband.93'