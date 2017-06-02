June 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 2
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 3
Antalyaspor 4 Gaziantepspor 1
Genclerbirligi 1 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Besiktas 33 22 8 3 69 30 74
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 20 10 3 62 28 70
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 33 17 10 6 57 31 61
4 Galatasaray 33 19 4 10 63 39 61
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 7 10 47 40 58
6 Trabzonspor 33 14 9 10 38 32 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 6 14 46 42 48
8 Genclerbirligi 34 12 10 12 33 34 46
-------------------------
9 Konyaspor 33 11 10 12 39 43 43
-------------------------
10 Kasimpasa 34 12 7 15 46 50 43
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 34 12 7 15 38 48 43
12 Alanyaspor 33 12 4 17 54 64 40
13 Osmanlispor 33 9 11 13 37 41 38
14 Kayserispor 33 10 8 15 47 57 38
15 Bursaspor 33 10 5 18 32 57 35
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 33 9 6 18 43 53 33
R17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 5 22 30 65 26
R18 Adanaspor 33 6 7 20 32 59 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
9: Europa League through domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 3
Kayserispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1100)
Adanaspor v Fenerbahce (1400)
Besiktas v Osmanlispor (1400)
Rizespor v Alanyaspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Konyaspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Bursaspor (1400)