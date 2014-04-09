* Match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce of March 10th have been 0-3 awarded due to crowd misbehaviour
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 28 20 3 5 62 28 63
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 28 14 11 3 48 22 53
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 28 15 8 5 47 26 53
4 Trabzonspor 28 11 9 8 39 32 42
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 28 11 9 8 27 25 42
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 28 10 10 8 44 34 40
7 Sivasspor 28 12 4 12 49 50 40
8 Eskisehirspor 28 10 8 10 28 26 38
9 Genclerbirligi 28 11 4 13 33 37 37
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 10 7 11 35 42 37
11 Bursaspor 28 10 7 11 32 40 37
12 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36
13 Konyaspor 28 9 6 13 36 38 33
14 Rizespor 28 7 9 12 33 39 30
15 Erciyesspor 28 8 5 15 30 42 29
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 28 5 13 10 29 34 28
17 Elazigspor 28 8 4 16 33 54 28
18 Kayserispor 28 6 7 15 23 45 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 11
Konyaspor v Besiktas (1700)
Saturday, April 12
Kasimpasa v Bursaspor (1030)
Karabukspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300)
Kayserispor v Rizespor (1600)
Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Sunday, April 13
Genclerbirligi v Erciyesspor (1030)
Eskisehirspor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1600)
Monday, April 14
Elazigspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)